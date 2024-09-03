China: President Xi Jinping Encourages Intellectual Support for China-Africa Cooperation

September 3, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged African scholars to continue providing intellectual support to build a China-Africa community with a shared future. In response to a joint letter from 63 academics from 50 African countries, Xi stressed the importance of academic exchanges between China and Africa. The scholars praised China's commitment to educational opportunities and scholarships, which have enabled thousands of young Africans to acquire advanced skills. This news was reported by en.people.cn. The next Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6, 2024, bringing together Chinese and African leaders to discuss development and cooperation.