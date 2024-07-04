China: Prices in free fall due to declining market confidence

July 4, 2024_ Prices in China are falling rapidly due to declining market confidence. The decrease in confidence has led to a reduction in demand,...
July 4, 2024_ Prices in China are falling rapidly due to declining market confidence. The decrease in confidence has led to a reduction in demand, negatively affecting the prices of various goods and services. Analysts warn that this trend could continue if measures are not taken to stabilize the market. The current situation is creating concerns among Chinese investors and consumers. The South China Morning Post reports it. Chinese authorities are closely monitoring the situation to assess any necessary interventions.