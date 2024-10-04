Cerca nel sito
 
gruppo adnkronos
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
13:20
China: Priority Purchases for Families with Multiple Children to Boost Birth Rate

04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 4, 2024_ China has announced a new policy that gives priority in purchases to families with multiple children, as part of an effort to increase the country's birth rate. The move is aimed at incentivizing families to raise their number of children, in response to growing concerns about the country's aging population and shrinking workforce. Local authorities are implementing measures to make goods and services more affordable for large families, hoping to stimulate a culture of fertility. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. The move is part of a broader set of population policies that China is adopting to address the challenges of its changing demographic structure.

