Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
China: Professor Dombrowski Explores Italian Art in Shanghai
26 agosto 2024 | 12.45
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ Professor Damian Dombrowski, an art historian at the University of Würzburg, recently held a series of lectures in Shanghai, focusing on Italian artists such as Sandro Botticelli and Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. During his presentations, Dombrowski discussed the importance of creative freedom in art and highlighted how Botticelli has been misunderstood throughout history. Professor Dombrowski has also launched an international project to promote Tiepolo's artistic heritage, connecting places in Italy and Europe. The news was reported by thepaper.cn. This cultural exchange underscores the growing interest in Italian art in China and the desire to deepen the connections between the two cultures.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
