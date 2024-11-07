Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
China: Progress in Economic Reform and Opening Up at CIIE in Shanghai

November 7, 2024_ At the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, experts and economists highlighted China's progress in economic...

China: Progress in Economic Reform and Opening Up at CIIE in Shanghai
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
November 7, 2024_ At the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, experts and economists highlighted China's progress in economic reform and opening up, highlighting its crucial role in global economic growth. The World Openness Report 2024 revealed that China's openness index has increased, ranking it 38th among 129 economies. Qu Weixi, director of the Research Center for the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, said that openness is a hallmark of China's modernization. Despite a decline in global openness, international business leaders are optimistic about growth opportunities in China, China Daily reported. The CIIE serves as an important platform for economic and trade cooperation, promoting stronger ties between China and the rest of the world.

