Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: PVSTAR and Episol Tech Engineering Collaborate for Photovoltaic Projects in Italy

September 12, 2024_ Chinese company PVSTAR, part of the Chint Group, has launched a residential solar energy project in collaboration with Italy's...

China: PVSTAR and Episol Tech Engineering Collaborate for Photovoltaic Projects in Italy
13 settembre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ Chinese company PVSTAR, part of the Chint Group, has launched a residential solar energy project in collaboration with Italy's Episol Tech Engineering srl, providing photovoltaic solutions to 19 families in Italy. This project represents PVSTAR's first step into the Italian market, contributing to the growth of the renewable energy sector in Europe. Italy, with a growing demand for solar energy, has seen a 110% increase in the installation of photovoltaic systems in 2023, according to the Italia Solare association. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the renewable energy sector. This project not only strengthens the ties between China and Italy, but also represents a model for sustainable development in Europe.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italia ties between China This project not piano
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza