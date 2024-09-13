China: PVSTAR and Episol Tech Engineering Collaborate for Photovoltaic Projects in Italy

September 12, 2024_ Chinese company PVSTAR, part of the Chint Group, has launched a residential solar energy project in collaboration with Italy's Episol Tech Engineering srl, providing photovoltaic solutions to 19 families in Italy. This project represents PVSTAR's first step into the Italian market, contributing to the growth of the renewable energy sector in Europe. Italy, with a growing demand for solar energy, has seen a 110% increase in the installation of photovoltaic systems in 2023, according to the Italia Solare association. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the renewable energy sector. This project not only strengthens the ties between China and Italy, but also represents a model for sustainable development in Europe.