China: Reappointment of Eddie Yue as head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority

27 July 2024_ The Hong Kong government has reappointed Eddie Yue Wai-man for a second five-year term as chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), effective 1 October 2024. Finance Secretary Paul Chan Mo -po, praised Yue's leadership, highlighting his crucial role in maintaining the city's financial stability in an uncertain global environment. Yue, with over 30 years of experience in the HKMA, said he is honored by the reappointment and is committed to strengthening Hong Kong's financial system. The HKMA is responsible for the stability of Hong Kong's currency and banking system, and Yue has already contributed to key initiatives such as the development of the offshore yuan market. The news is reported by South China Morning Post. Yue's reappointment comes amid growing competition with other regional financial centers, such as Singapore and Shanghai.