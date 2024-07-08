Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
China: Record heat waves put health and agriculture at risk

China: Record heat waves put health and agriculture at risk
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
July 8, 2024_ Record temperatures are affecting people's daily lives and having a significant impact on agriculture in China. Heat waves have raised public health and food safety concerns, as crops are damaged and water supplies come under pressure. Governments across Asia are taking measures to mitigate the impact of extreme heat. These efforts include implementing emergency plans and adopting water management technologies. China Daily reports it. Chinese authorities are working to protect vulnerable communities and ensure long-term food security.

