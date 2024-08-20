China: Record increase in foreign visitors thanks to new entry policies

August 19, 2024_ China has seen a significant increase in the number of foreign visitors, with an increase of 129.9% in the first seven months of 2024, reaching 17.25 million arrivals. Chinese authorities issued 846,000 port visas, an increase of 183% compared to the previous year, to facilitate the entry of foreigners with urgent needs. In addition, visa exemption policies and simplified procedures have made the country an increasingly popular destination for international tourists. This information was reported by the National Immigration Administration (NIA) at a press conference. The growing influx of tourists has led to an increase in consumption, estimated at over 100 billion yuan, thus contributing to the local economy. China, with its rich culture and landscape, continues to attract visitors from all over the world.