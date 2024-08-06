Cerca nel sito
 
China: Record temperatures in Hong Kong, emergency due to extreme heat

06 August 2024_ Hong Kong recorded its hottest day of the year yesterday, with temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in nine districts. The peak...

China: Record temperatures in Hong Kong, emergency due to extreme heat
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ Hong Kong recorded its hottest day of the year yesterday, with temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in nine districts. The peak heat reached 38.8 degrees Celsius in Kowloon City, sparking concerns among elderly residents and warnings from health authorities. To deal with the emergency, community centers have been opened to offer relief to those without air conditioning, while the population is advised to stay hydrated and avoid intense physical activity. The news is reported by the South China Morning Post. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to ensure the safety of citizens during this heatwave.

