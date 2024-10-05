China: Record Travel During National Holidays

October 5, 2024_ During the recent national holiday period, China's railways recorded a passenger flow of more than 17 million in four days. In addition, the number of visitors on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge exceeded 20 million for the first time in a year. Statistics also show a significant increase in cross-border tourism, with more than 100,000 people crossing the border in a single day. This information was reported by news.sina.cn. The national holiday in China, known as National Day, celebrates the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a period of intense travel and tourism activity.