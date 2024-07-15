Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
15 July 2024_ Reforms in China are significantly improving the daily lives of citizens, as demonstrated by various testimonies. In Tianjin, the...

China: Reforms improve citizens' daily lives
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
15 July 2024_ Reforms in China are significantly improving the daily lives of citizens, as demonstrated by various testimonies. In Tianjin, the simplification of administrative procedures has accelerated the opening of new businesses. In Anhui, the adoption of electric vehicles has reduced transportation costs and improved air quality. In Guangxi, the optimization of import procedures has made fresh fruit trade more efficient. These examples, reported by chinadaily.com.cn, highlight the positive impact of the reforms on various sectors of society. The reforms continue to be welcomed by the population, who appreciate their tangible benefits.

