Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
China: Regulation of subdivided apartments in Hong Kong

04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
04 August 2024_ Hong Kong is planning new regulations for subdivided apartments, a topic of growing concern in the city. These apartments, often rented to multiple tenants, raise safety and hygiene issues, prompting the authorities to intervene. The new measures aim to ensure higher housing standards and protect tenants' rights. The issue of subdivided apartments has become a central topic in the public debate over Hong Kong's housing crisis, as reported by the Sunday Morning Post. Local authorities are working to find a balance between the demand for housing and the need to ensure decent living conditions for all residents.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
