Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Renewable Energy Growth Offers Hope for Global Climate

August 23, 2024_ China has seen a significant increase in renewable energy production, with the increase in the first half of this year equaling the...

China: Renewable Energy Growth Offers Hope for Global Climate
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ China has seen a significant increase in renewable energy production, with the increase in the first half of this year equaling the entire power generation of the United Kingdom in the same period last year. The development is seen as one of the greatest hopes for averting a global climate catastrophe. China, which has built the world's largest and most comprehensive renewable energy industrial chain, supplies 70% of the world's solar panels and 60% of wind power equipment. The news was reported by 81.cn, highlighting the positive impact of Chinese clean energy projects, particularly in Africa, where they contribute to improving the quality of life of local people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina industrial chain Regno Unito power generation of the United Kingdom
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza