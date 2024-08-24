August 23, 2024_ China has seen a significant increase in renewable energy production, with the increase in the first half of this year equaling the entire power generation of the United Kingdom in the same period last year. The development is seen as one of the greatest hopes for averting a global climate catastrophe. China, which has built the world's largest and most comprehensive renewable energy industrial chain, supplies 70% of the world's solar panels and 60% of wind power equipment. The news was reported by 81.cn, highlighting the positive impact of Chinese clean energy projects, particularly in Africa, where they contribute to improving the quality of life of local people.