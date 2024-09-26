September 26, 2024_ The renminbi has hit its strongest level in more than a year as Chinese stocks continue to rally, thanks to a policy package that has boosted investor confidence in the Chinese economy. Economists and fund managers warn that the future of the Chinese market will depend on the implementation of further economic support measures, especially to stimulate domestic demand and address the struggling real estate sector. On Wednesday, the renminbi hit 6.8915 against the US dollar, breaking the 7-to-dollar mark for the first time in 16 months. Guan Tao, chief economist at BOC International, attributed the renminbi rally to both the new policies and the recent interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The news was reported by China Daily, highlighting the importance of fiscal policies to support economic growth in China, the world's second-largest economy.