July 14, 2024_ A group of researchers in China are examining cases of dishonesty in the country's scientific publications. The initiative aims to identify and correct any fraud or errors in published works, thereby improving the integrity of Chinese scientific research. This effort is part of a larger movement to increase the transparency and trustworthiness of academic journals in China. Researchers are using advanced data analysis techniques to spot anomalies and suspicious behavior. The Sunday Morning Post reports it. The initiative is supported by several Chinese academic and government institutions, which see scientific transparency as a key element for the country's progress.