Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Resolution of the CPC Central Committee to deepen reforms
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 19, 2024_ The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) adopted a resolution to further deepen reforms and advance China's modernization during its third plenary session. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC, presented his explanatory views on the draft resolution. The resolution aims to promote the economic and social development of the country through structural reforms. This step is seen as crucial to achieving China's modernization goals. Shanghai Daily reports it. The plenary session highlighted the importance of a coordinated and integrated approach to address future challenges.

