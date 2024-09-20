Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
China: Retirement Reform and New Housing Policies in Action

20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced the implementation of a gradual reform to raise the retirement age, stressing the importance of this measure to support the country's modernization. In addition, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Beijing released new guidelines to optimize the housing system, aiming to meet the housing needs of the working class. The policies include erasing distinctions between ordinary and non-ordinary housing, and increasing the construction of affordable housing. This article was compiled by an artificial intelligence based on an article on caixin.com. The reforms aim to improve the quality of life of citizens and stimulate the national economy.

