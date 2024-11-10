China: Return of Precious Cultural Relics from Italy to Beijing

November 10, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian President Sergio Mattarella recently jointly admired Chinese cultural relics returned by Italy during a ceremony at the People's Palace in Beijing. These eight pieces of Neolithic pottery, dating back more than 4,000 years, are among a total of 56 relics returned by Italy, a symbol of growing cultural cooperation between the two countries. The return of these cultural relics highlights Italy's respect for China's cultural heritage and is a tangible example of friendship between the two nations, people.com.cn reported. This event marks a further step in strengthening cultural ties between China and Italy, as they continue to cooperate in various fields, including culture, technology, and education.