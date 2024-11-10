Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
China: Return of Precious Cultural Relics from Italy to Beijing

November 10, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian President Sergio Mattarella recently jointly admired Chinese cultural relics returned by...

10 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian President Sergio Mattarella recently jointly admired Chinese cultural relics returned by Italy during a ceremony at the People's Palace in Beijing. These eight pieces of Neolithic pottery, dating back more than 4,000 years, are among a total of 56 relics returned by Italy, a symbol of growing cultural cooperation between the two countries. The return of these cultural relics highlights Italy's respect for China's cultural heritage and is a tangible example of friendship between the two nations, people.com.cn reported. This event marks a further step in strengthening cultural ties between China and Italy, as they continue to cooperate in various fields, including culture, technology, and education.

Italia strengthening cultural ties between China Cina People's Palace in Beijing
in Evidenza