China: Rising Urban Population and Measures to Facilitate Immigration

August 27, 2024_ On August 27, 2024, China's State Council announced that since 2014, 150 million people from rural areas have moved to cities, increasing the urbanization rate from 35.9% to 48.3% in 2023. Most Chinese cities have eased immigration restrictions, and the Ministry of Public Security plans to further remove restrictions for cities with populations of less than 3 million. In addition, immigration policies for cities with populations of more than 5 million will be improved to facilitate the integration of immigrants. The news was reported by news.cctv.com. These measures aim to promote high-quality urban development and support the country's economic growth.