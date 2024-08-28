Cerca nel sito
 
China: Rising Urban Population and Measures to Facilitate Immigration

August 27, 2024_ On August 27, 2024, China's State Council announced that since 2014, 150 million people from rural areas have moved to cities,...

28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ On August 27, 2024, China's State Council announced that since 2014, 150 million people from rural areas have moved to cities, increasing the urbanization rate from 35.9% to 48.3% in 2023. Most Chinese cities have eased immigration restrictions, and the Ministry of Public Security plans to further remove restrictions for cities with populations of less than 3 million. In addition, immigration policies for cities with populations of more than 5 million will be improved to facilitate the integration of immigrants. The news was reported by news.cctv.com. These measures aim to promote high-quality urban development and support the country's economic growth.

