China: Rome and Italia Biadei sign agreement to promote culture and tourism

October 19, 2024_ Italy and China strengthen cultural ties with the signing of a strategic agreement between the Biadei International Tourism and...

China: Rome and Italia Biadei sign agreement to promote culture and tourism
October 19, 2024_ Italy and China strengthen cultural ties with the signing of a strategic agreement between the Biadei International Tourism and Culture Association and the government of Rome. This agreement, the first of its kind with an immigrant organization, aims to promote Roman tourism and culture in China, as well as provide vocational training for workers in the sector. The president of the association, Ma Jun, stressed the importance of the support received from the Roman government for cultural activities, such as the recent 2023 China Fair. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting Italy's commitment to fostering cultural exchanges with China. The agreement also includes the creation of spaces for intercultural events, promoting respectful dialogue between the two nations.

