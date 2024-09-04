Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
China: Rome hosts the first international promotion of the Chongqing brand
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 3, 2024_ The Italian capital, Rome, hosted the first international brand promotion event "Opportunity China: Brand Chongqing", organized by the Chongqing government and the West International Communication Center. The event was attended by more than 70 guests, including Chinese government representatives and local entrepreneurs, who discussed investment and cooperation opportunities between Chongqing and Italy. Various aspects of Chongqing's culture and economy were presented during the event, with a special invitation for Italians to visit the city and discover its beauties. The news was reported by china.qianlong.com. This event marks an important step in strengthening ties between China and Italy, promoting cultural and trade exchanges.

