Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
China: Rome to host Spring Festival for Chinese community in Italy

November 7, 2024_ The Chinese community in Italy is preparing to celebrate the Spring Festival with a special event in Rome, scheduled for February...

China: Rome to host Spring Festival for Chinese community in Italy
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ The Chinese community in Italy is preparing to celebrate the Spring Festival with a special event in Rome, scheduled for February 7, 8, and 9, 2025. The initiative, promoted by the Chinese Embassy in Italy and local Chinese associations, aims to promote traditional Chinese culture and foster cultural exchange between Italy and China. During the festival, dance, music, and martial arts performances will take place, involving Chinese and Italian artists for a unique cultural experience. The news was reported by xinouzhou.com. This event represents an important opportunity to strengthen the ties between the two cultures and to introduce the richness of Chinese tradition to the Italian public.

