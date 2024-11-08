Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Russo Cammei Brings the Art of Neapolitan Cameos to CIIE in Shanghai

November 7, 2024_ Russo Cammei, a prestigious jewelry brand specializing in cameos based in Naples, participates in the China International Import...

China: Russo Cammei Brings the Art of Neapolitan Cameos to CIIE in Shanghai
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ Russo Cammei, a prestigious jewelry brand specializing in cameos based in Naples, participates in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai for the sixth consecutive time. The company, with a centuries-old tradition, exhibits about 200 works of art made of natural materials such as shells and agate. Marco Russo, CEO of the brand, emphasized the importance of the CIIE as a crucial market opportunity for the brand. Russo Cammei's presence at the CIIE highlights the appreciation for Italian craftsmanship in China, helping to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries. The news was reported by news.cn, highlighting the growing interest in Italian cultural heritage in China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
griffe brand CIIE highlights prestigious jewelry brand specializing
Vedi anche
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza