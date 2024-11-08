November 7, 2024_ Russo Cammei, a prestigious jewelry brand specializing in cameos based in Naples, participates in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai for the sixth consecutive time. The company, with a centuries-old tradition, exhibits about 200 works of art made of natural materials such as shells and agate. Marco Russo, CEO of the brand, emphasized the importance of the CIIE as a crucial market opportunity for the brand. Russo Cammei's presence at the CIIE highlights the appreciation for Italian craftsmanship in China, helping to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries. The news was reported by news.cn, highlighting the growing interest in Italian cultural heritage in China.