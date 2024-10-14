China: Sam Hou-fai elected new chief executive of Macau

October 14, 2024_ Sam Hou-fai has been elected as the sole chief executive designate of the Macao Special Administrative Region, securing 329 votes from a 400-member election committee. At a post-election press conference, Hou-fai vowed to work to meet the expectations of Macao’s people and support the development of non-gaming industries. The former judge, who was the sole candidate, received 329 votes, with 33 blank ballots and 38 absent members. His election marks an important step for the future of Macao, a territory known for its gaming industry and growing economic diversification, China Daily reported. Macao is one of China’s two special administrative regions, famous for its casinos and unique culture, influenced by centuries of Portuguese colonization.