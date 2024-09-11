China: Sam Hou-fai is the only candidate for Macau Chief Executive

September 11, 2024_ Sam Hou-fai, former president of the Macao Court of Appeal, has become the sole candidate for the upcoming Macao Special Administrative Region Chief Executive election after submitting his candidacy. The Election Commission received 378 votes from a 400-member committee representing various sectors of the Macao community. Hou-fai, 66, expressed satisfaction with the nomination process and vowed to uphold the principle of 'one country, two systems', aiming to improve living standards and diversify the city's economy. The election will be held on December 17, China Daily reported. Macao is a special administrative region of China, known for its gaming industry and fusion of Portuguese and Chinese cultures.