Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
China: Satellites and earth stations for real-time communication and navigation
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 21, 2024_ China has announced a new project that involves the use of satellites and ground stations to improve real-time communication and navigation. This advanced system aims to provide global coverage, improving the accuracy and reliability of navigation services. The project is part of a broader effort to boost the country's technological capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign systems. Chinese authorities have highlighted the importance of this initiative for national security and economic development. The Sunday Morning Post reports it. The project will involve several Chinese government agencies and technology companies, with the aim of completing the network within the next five years.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it project will real time tempo reale
