September 25, 2024_ Professor Li Xiaocong, an expert in ancient Chinese history, has spent nearly 30 years searching for a historical map of the Great Wall, traveling to countries such as Italy and the Vatican. During his research, he discovered that a valuable map is in the Lateran Church in Rome, but the documents were transferred to the Vatican Library. Li also met with renowned sinologist Giuliano Bertuccioli, who helped him explore collections of Chinese maps in Italy. His research led to the discovery of a map of the Great Wall, now on display at the Vatican Museum, highlighting the importance of cultural cooperation between China and Italy, as reported by chinanews.com.cn. This research project highlights the historical and cultural connection between the two countries, through the analysis of ancient cartographic representations.