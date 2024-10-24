China: SELETTI opens a flagship store in Shanghai with a touch of Italian design

October 23, 2024_ Italian brand SELETTI has opened a new flagship store in Shanghai, located in a major design hub on Huaihai Road. The store marks a significant milestone for the brand, known for its innovative and playful style, and joins a network of flagship stores already present in various countries, including Italy and the United States. The store's design, curated by Brigolin Baschera studio, combines elegance and functionality, creating a welcoming environment that reflects Italian aesthetics. The news was reported by globalluxevip.top, highlighting the importance of SELETTI's presence in China, a market that has shown a growing interest in Italian design. The store also includes a café that offers a culinary experience inspired by Italian culture.