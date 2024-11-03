Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
China: Seventh International Import Fair Promotes Economic Opening

03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
November 03, 2024_ The seventh China International Import Fair will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2024, highlighting the country's commitment to openness and global cooperation. The event, which has seen a growing number of participants and an increase in transactions, is an important platform for international trade and economic integration. Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of openness as an engine of development and called on nations to work together to address global economic challenges. The fair will welcome more than 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries, demonstrating the attractiveness of the Chinese market. The news is reported by news.cn. The fair not only promotes trade, but also provides opportunities for developing countries, with 37 least developed countries (LDCs) participating in the event.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
