Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Seventh Peasants' Harvest Festival Celebration with Messages of Support from Xi Jinping

September 21, 2024_ On the occasion of the Seventh Farmers' Harvest Festival, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations and good wishes to...

China: Seventh Peasants' Harvest Festival Celebration with Messages of Support from Xi Jinping
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ On the occasion of the Seventh Farmers' Harvest Festival, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations and good wishes to farmers and agricultural workers. Xi stressed the importance of strengthening the agricultural foundation and promoting rural revitalization to realize China's modernization. Despite climate challenges such as floods and typhoons, the prospects for a bountiful autumn harvest are positive, with an increase in the production of grains and other agricultural products. The news was reported by news.cn, highlighting the Chinese government's commitment to supporting agriculture and improving farmers' living conditions. The Farmers' Harvest Festival is an annual event that celebrates the work and achievements of farmers in China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
improving farmers' living conditions Seventh Farmers' Harvest Festival farmer farmers
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza