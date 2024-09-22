September 21, 2024_ On the occasion of the Seventh Farmers' Harvest Festival, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations and good wishes to farmers and agricultural workers. Xi stressed the importance of strengthening the agricultural foundation and promoting rural revitalization to realize China's modernization. Despite climate challenges such as floods and typhoons, the prospects for a bountiful autumn harvest are positive, with an increase in the production of grains and other agricultural products. The news was reported by news.cn, highlighting the Chinese government's commitment to supporting agriculture and improving farmers' living conditions. The Farmers' Harvest Festival is an annual event that celebrates the work and achievements of farmers in China.