China: Shanghai Artist Exhibits in Rome, a Bridge Between Cultures

October 28, 2024_ Chinese artist Yang Yexin is hosting a solo exhibition at Ulisse Gallery in Rome, marking an important opportunity for cultural exchange between China and Italy. The exhibition, titled "Traces or Track," is the first exhibition of a Chinese artist at the gallery and will end on November 16. Carlo Ciccarelli, founder of the gallery, emphasized how the event brings innovation and international diversity to Rome, making the city a meeting point for different ideas and cultures. The news was reported by shine.cn, highlighting the importance of contemporary Chinese culture in the Italian artistic context. The exhibition represents a unique opportunity to explore the intersections between Chinese and Italian artistic traditions.