Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
China: Shanghai comes back to life after Typhoon Bebinca

September 17, 2024_ Shanghai is gradually resuming normal activities after Typhoon Bebinca, the strongest typhoon to hit the city since 1949. Despite...

China: Shanghai comes back to life after Typhoon Bebinca
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ Shanghai is gradually resuming normal activities after Typhoon Bebinca, the strongest typhoon to hit the city since 1949. Despite the damage, more than 440,000 people have been evacuated and authorities have implemented safety measures to protect residents. The city maintains a red alert for the typhoon, while volunteers have been mobilized to clean up the streets and ensure public safety. The local government has urged citizens to stay indoors during the Mid-Autumn Festival, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The news is reported by China Daily. Shanghai authorities continue to monitor the situation and coordinate recovery efforts to ensure the safety of the population.

