China: Shanghai Confirms Third Container Port in the World

August 22, 2024_ Shanghai has maintained its position as the world's third-largest container port, according to the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Shanghai has ranked in this position, behind Singapore and London. The city continues to demonstrate its importance in the global maritime transport and logistics sector. The ranking highlights Shanghai's crucial role as an international trade hub. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily, highlighting the city's strategic importance in global maritime trade.