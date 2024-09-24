China: Shanghai Fashion Week 2025 celebrates creativity with an Italian touch

September 23, 2024_ Shanghai Fashion Week 2025, which will take place from October 9, will have the theme "Recognizing a new ecosystem" and will present new energies of Chinese design. Among the highlights, the Italian brand Moncler will bring an immersive event to Shanghai, underlining its connection with the Chinese market, where it opened its first flagship store 15 years ago. The fashion week will also feature emerging Chinese designers and international collaborations, highlighting the importance of fashion as a cultural bridge. The news is reported by whb.cn. This event represents a unique opportunity for dialogue between cultures and for the promotion of Italian fashion in a global context.