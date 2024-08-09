Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
China: Shanghai Grand Theatre Celebrates Puccini with Madama Butterfly

09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ The Shanghai Grand Theatre opens its 2024/25 season with the premiere of the Italian opera Madama Butterfly, in collaboration with the Royal Opera of the United Kingdom. Three performances of Giacomo Puccini's famous opera will take place over the weekend, coinciding with the centenary of the composer's death and the 120th anniversary of its premiere at La Scala in Milan. Madama Butterfly is considered one of Puccini's most beloved operas, and its performance in China highlights the importance of Italian culture in the global music scene. The news was reported by epaper.chinadaily.com.cn. This event represents a unique opportunity for Chinese audiences to appreciate Italian opera art and celebrate its cultural heritage.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
