China: Shanghai hosts 2024 World Design Capital with focus on Milan and Italian design

September 20, 2024_ Shanghai is preparing to host the 2024 World Design Capital, an event that promotes collaboration between Chinese and international creativity, with a special focus on Italian design. The event, scheduled for September 27 to 30, will include forums and exhibitions that will highlight the contribution of Milan, the capital of design, and the participation of Italian brands and designers. Among the activities, joint events between Shanghai and Milan will be held, such as the ‘Shanghai Milano’ design forum, to share innovations and trends in the sector. The news was reported by shxwcb.com, highlighting the importance of design as a driver of urban and cultural development. This event represents a unique opportunity to strengthen the ties between China and Italy in the field of design and creativity.