Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Shanghai International Industry Fair showcases global innovations

September 25, 2024_ The ongoing China International Industrial Fair (CIIF) in Shanghai has seen major international companies showcasing new products...

China: Shanghai International Industry Fair showcases global innovations
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ The ongoing China International Industrial Fair (CIIF) in Shanghai has seen major international companies showcasing new products and announcing local partnerships. Among the attendees, Fortune 500 companies Schneider Electric and TE Connectivity showcased their latest innovations in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence and robotics. Schneider Electric has signed strategic agreements with Chinese partners, including the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, to develop industrial automation solutions. The fair, which will end on Saturday, serves as an important platform for foreign companies to integrate into the Chinese market, Shanghai Daily reported. CIIF is China's largest annual industrial fair, attracting exhibitors and visitors from around the world to promote innovation and cooperation in the industrial sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
companies Schneider Electric compagnia companies Schneider Electric
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza