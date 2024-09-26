China: Shanghai International Industry Fair showcases global innovations

September 25, 2024_ The ongoing China International Industrial Fair (CIIF) in Shanghai has seen major international companies showcasing new products and announcing local partnerships. Among the attendees, Fortune 500 companies Schneider Electric and TE Connectivity showcased their latest innovations in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence and robotics. Schneider Electric has signed strategic agreements with Chinese partners, including the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, to develop industrial automation solutions. The fair, which will end on Saturday, serves as an important platform for foreign companies to integrate into the Chinese market, Shanghai Daily reported. CIIF is China's largest annual industrial fair, attracting exhibitors and visitors from around the world to promote innovation and cooperation in the industrial sector.