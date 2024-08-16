China: Shanghai launches new connected innovation zones to spur economic growth

August 15, 2024_ Shanghai has launched an initiative to expand the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone by creating “linked innovation zones” across the city. These specialized zones aim to replicate the successes of the free trade zone by promoting opportunities in various economic sectors. Each zone has a specific strategic focus, such as financial services, artificial intelligence, and international trade. The initiative reflects Shanghai’s commitment to economic growth through innovation and trade facilitation, Shanghai Daily reported. The new zones cover different districts, each with specific goals, helping to strengthen Shanghai’s position as a global economic hub.