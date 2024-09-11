China: Shanghai Opera presents 'The Barber of Seville' with Italian artists

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 10, 2024_ Shanghai Opera has started rehearsals for the performance of Mozart's 'The Barber of Seville', involving singers from China, Italy, Spain and the United States. This masterpiece, considered one of the greatest operatic successes, will be presented in a semi-staged version on September 14 at the Oriental Art Center. The initiative aims to make classical opera more accessible to young people by integrating elements of Chinese culture into the production. The news was reported by jfdaily.com.cn. Shanghai Opera, with its growing international collaboration, aims to attract an increasingly younger audience and promote Italian opera culture in China.

