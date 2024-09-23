China: Shanghai Promotes International Cooperation in Technological Innovation

September 23, 2024_ Shanghai is stepping up efforts to better integrate multinational companies into its innovation network to foster high-quality development. At the 36th International Business Leaders Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai, officials and business leaders stressed the importance of cooperation in research and development. Chen Jining, Party Secretary of Shanghai, said that technological innovation is crucial to economic growth and that the city will expand scientific and technological exchanges with other markets. This was reported by China Daily. Shanghai, one of China's major cities, is an economic and technological hub that aims to become a global leader in innovation.