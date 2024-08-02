China: Shanghai records record temperatures with heat wave

01 August 2024_ Shanghai experienced its hottest day of the year on Thursday, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius, according to the Xujiahui weather station. This event marks the 22nd observation of temperatures above 40 degrees in the last 152 years. The city's weather bureau issued a red alert, the highest level, to warn people of the expected extreme heat. High temperatures will continue through Sunday, with a slight decrease expected next week. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily. This heatwave has been compared to similar events recorded in 1934, 2013, 2017 and 2022, highlighting a worrying trend for the city.