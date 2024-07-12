Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
China: Shanghai sees a boom in tourism transactions in 2024
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
July 12, 2024_ Shanghai completed more than 22 million transactions for foreign tourists in the first half of 2024, marking an astonishing seven-fold increase from the previous year. The transactions reached a total value of 7.8 billion yuan (about 1 billion US dollars), an increase of 120% compared to the same period last year. This boom is attributed to a series of initiatives aimed at promoting international tourism in the city. Shanghai, a major Chinese metropolis, continues to strengthen its position as a global tourism destination. Shanghai Daily reports it. Local authorities expect further increases in the second half of 2024, thanks to targeted events and promotions.

