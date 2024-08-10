China: Shanghai's Changle Road Closes for Renovation

August 10, 2024_ Changle Road, one of Shanghai's liveliest streets, is set to close for a redevelopment project. Businesses in the area are looking for new locations, while residents are expressing nostalgia for the past. Despite the change, there is some optimism about the future opportunities the redevelopment could bring. The closure of Changle Road marks the end of an era for its vibrant nightlife, but it opens the door to new possibilities, Shanghai Daily reports. The redevelopment is part of a broader urban development plan that aims to improve the infrastructure and quality of life in the Chinese metropolis.