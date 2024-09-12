China: SHEIN Expands Presence in Europe with New Business Model

September 11, 2024_ SHEIN, the well-known Chinese fashion brand, has announced the opening of a semi-fulfillment model for Chinese sellers in five European countries, including Italy. This initiative aims to support local sellers in their global expansion by offering them the possibility to manage inventory and deliveries directly in Europe. With over 45 million monthly users in the European Union, SHEIN is rapidly gaining market share, positioning itself as a leader in the online fashion industry in countries such as Italy, France and Spain. The news was reported by cifnews.com. SHEIN's expansion into Europe represents a significant opportunity for Italian sellers, who can now access a growing and highly competitive market.