Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: SHEIN Expands Presence in Europe with New Business Model

September 11, 2024_ SHEIN, the well-known Chinese fashion brand, has announced the opening of a semi-fulfillment model for Chinese sellers in five...

China: SHEIN Expands Presence in Europe with New Business Model
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ SHEIN, the well-known Chinese fashion brand, has announced the opening of a semi-fulfillment model for Chinese sellers in five European countries, including Italy. This initiative aims to support local sellers in their global expansion by offering them the possibility to manage inventory and deliveries directly in Europe. With over 45 million monthly users in the European Union, SHEIN is rapidly gaining market share, positioning itself as a leader in the online fashion industry in countries such as Italy, France and Spain. The news was reported by cifnews.com. SHEIN's expansion into Europe represents a significant opportunity for Italian sellers, who can now access a growing and highly competitive market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fashion brand including Italy Europa Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza