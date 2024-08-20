China: Shenzhen Celebrates Five Years of Reform and Innovation in Socialist Development Model

August 19, 2024_ Shenzhen recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of its designation as a pilot zone for socialism with Chinese characteristics, underscoring its crucial role in the country's economic reforms. At the Party Central Committee meeting, President Xi Jinping reiterated Shenzhen's importance as a vanguard of reform and opening-up, highlighting its significant progress in various fields. Over the past five years, the city has implemented more than 87 innovative measures that have been replicated nationwide, contributing to a favorable business environment and a fast-growing economy. The news was reported by cyol.com, highlighting how Shenzhen continues to attract talent and investment, cementing its position as a global innovation hub.