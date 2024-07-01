China: Shenzhen-Zhongshan maritime connection inaugurated

July 1, 2024_ The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Sea Link, a major engineering feat in southern China, opened to traffic at 3pm on Sunday. The structure includes two bridges, two artificial islands and an underwater tunnel. This project aims to significantly improve connectivity between the cities of Shenzhen and Zhongshan, reducing travel times and promoting regional economic development. The inauguration represents a major breakthrough in China's transportation infrastructure. Shanghai Daily reports it. The link is destined to become a landmark for civil engineering and a symbol of the country's modernization.