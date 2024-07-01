Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Shenzhen-Zhongshan maritime connection inaugurated

July 1, 2024_ The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Sea Link, a major engineering feat in southern China, opened to traffic at 3pm on Sunday. The structure includes...

China: Shenzhen-Zhongshan maritime connection inaugurated
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 1, 2024_ The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Sea Link, a major engineering feat in southern China, opened to traffic at 3pm on Sunday. The structure includes two bridges, two artificial islands and an underwater tunnel. This project aims to significantly improve connectivity between the cities of Shenzhen and Zhongshan, reducing travel times and promoting regional economic development. The inauguration represents a major breakthrough in China's transportation infrastructure. Shanghai Daily reports it. The link is destined to become a landmark for civil engineering and a symbol of the country's modernization.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
major engineering feat feat in southern China The Shenzhen engineering
Vedi anche
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza