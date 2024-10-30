China: Shenzhou-19 rocket launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station

October 29, 2024_ The Shenzhou-19 spacecraft took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China, carrying three astronauts, including commander Cai Xuzhe. About ten minutes after launch, the spacecraft reached its designated orbit, and the commander of the launch center declared the operation a "complete success." The astronauts will remain aboard the Tiangong space station for about six months, during which they will carry out 86 scientific experiments and spacewalks. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily. The mission is a significant step for China's space program, which aims to strengthen its presence in international space exploration.