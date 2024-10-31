China: Shenzhou XIX astronauts arrive at Tiangong space station

October 31, 2024_ The three crew members of the Shenzhou XIX mission entered the Tiangong space station on Wednesday afternoon after successfully completing docking maneuvers. Mission commander Senior Colonel Cai Xuzhe and Lieutenant Colonels Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze were warmly welcomed by their colleagues from the Shenzhou XVIII mission, who will return to Earth next week. The Shenzhou XIX took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and took six and a half hours to dock with the Tianhe module, the main core of the station. After completing preparations, the two groups of astronauts had the opportunity to exchange greetings inside the Tianhe module, China Daily reported. The Tiangong space station is a major breakthrough for China's space program, which aims to develop long-term space exploration capabilities.