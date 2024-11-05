Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Shenzhou XVIII mission returns after six months in space

November 5, 2024_ The Shenzhou XVIII mission saw its crew return to Earth after six months of operations at the Tiangong space station. The...

China: Shenzhou XVIII mission returns after six months in space
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ The Shenzhou XVIII mission saw its crew return to Earth after six months of operations at the Tiangong space station. The astronauts brought home 55 samples of space projects, weighing a total of 345 kilograms, the China Manned Space Agency reported. Mission commander Senior Colonel Ye Guangfu, along with Lieutenant Colonels Li Guang and Li Qiang, landed in good health and shared their experiences in a live program with a reporter from China Central Television. The mission was considered a success, highlighting China's progress in the space sector. The Tiangong space station is an important step for China in strengthening its presence in space exploration.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
spazio space Shenzhou XVIII mission
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza