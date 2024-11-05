China: Shenzhou XVIII mission returns after six months in space

November 5, 2024_ The Shenzhou XVIII mission saw its crew return to Earth after six months of operations at the Tiangong space station. The...

November 5, 2024_ The Shenzhou XVIII mission saw its crew return to Earth after six months of operations at the Tiangong space station. The astronauts brought home 55 samples of space projects, weighing a total of 345 kilograms, the China Manned Space Agency reported. Mission commander Senior Colonel Ye Guangfu, along with Lieutenant Colonels Li Guang and Li Qiang, landed in good health and shared their experiences in a live program with a reporter from China Central Television. The mission was considered a success, highlighting China's progress in the space sector. The Tiangong space station is an important step for China in strengthening its presence in space exploration.